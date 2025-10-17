Design Aadhaar's Official Mascot And Win Rs 1 Lakh, UIDAI Launches National Contest

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has launched a nationwide Mascot Design Contest inviting Indian citizens to create the official Aadhaar mascot. Hosted on the government's MyGov platform, the contest is open until October 31, 2025, and offers prize money of up to Rs 1 lakh for winning entries.

The aim is to develop a distinctive, memorable mascot that reflects Aadhaar's core values; trust, inclusivity, empowerment, and digital innovation. UIDAI said the mascot will become the visual face of Aadhaar, helping to make its communication more relatable and accessible across all age groups.

The competition is open to all Indian citizens, both individuals and teams, said the official statement. Each participant can submit one original mascot design, accompanied by a concept note and a name for the mascot. Submissions must be made through the MyGov contest page.

Mascot Design Guidelines

The mascot must:

Reflect the ethos and mission of UIDAI - trust, inclusivity, service, security, and digital empowerment. Be unique, original, and distinctive, avoiding resemblance to existing characters, mascots, or trademarks. Be simple yet engaging, appealing to all demographics, including children, young people, and senior citizens. Be suitable for deployment across multiple media: print, digital platforms, animation, merchandise, and large-scale branding. Allow flexibility for adaptation into 3D, animated, or stylised formats in future. Designs that contain offensive, discriminatory, derogatory, or inappropriate content will be rejected outright. The design must not violate or infringe upon any third-party intellectual property, copyright, or trademark.

Submission Requirements: All entries must be submitted only through the official MyGov contest page. Submissions through any other channel will not be considered.

Each entry must follow certain format requirements, which can be found on the official contest link.

UIDAI will evaluate entries based on creativity, originality, and uniqueness (30%); alignment with UIDAI's values and objectives (25%); aesthetic appeal, simplicity, and universal relevance (25%); and adaptability and scalability across formats (20%). The evaluation decision by UIDAI will be final and binding, with no option for challenge or appeal.

For detailed guidelines and participation, one may visit https://innovateindia.mygov.in/uidai-mascot-competition/, said the official statement.