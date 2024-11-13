Thick Smog Blankets Delhi-NCR, Air Quality Index Crosses 400-Mark

The second stage of Graded Response Action Plan remains in force in the national capital.

A dense layer of smog enveloped Delhi and surrounding regions of Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram and Faridabad on Wednesday morning.

Delhi's air quality index was in the 'Severe' category breaching the 400 mark, while that of Gurugram, Noida and Ghaziabad was in the 'Poor' category. Faridabad's AQI, at 188, was 'Moderate'.

Visibility was poor as the AQI entered the 'Severe' category after remaining in the 'Very Poor' category for two weeks in Delhi.

Dense smog cover in parts of Delhi. Visuals from Akshardham area.



The second stage of Graded Response Action Plan remains in force in the national capital, which entails mechanical sweeping and water sprinkling on identified roads, and implementation of dust control measures at construction and demolition sites.

Air quality remained a concern all over the Indo-Gangetic Plains, with three Bihar cities, two Haryana cities and Chandigarh featuring among the top 10 polluted places in the country on Wednesday.

Delhi continues to be covered in a blanket of smog in the mornings as the air quality in the city remains in 'Very Poor' category as per Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). Visuals from Azadpur Mandi.



The situation is alarming in neighbouring Pakistan, where United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) has warned about the health risks to 11 million children in Pakistan's eastern Punjab province due to worsening air pollution.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', 401 and 450 'severe' and above 450 'severe plus'.