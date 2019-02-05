Dense Fog Delays 24 Trains, Homeless Take Refuge In Night Shelter

24 trains of Northern Railway running late due to fog.

Delhi woke up to a cover of thick fog this morning which affected at least 24 trains. The weather in the capital region has become increasingly cold due to showers last week.

Dense fog, biting cold and icy winds magnified the agony of people living on the streets, while the visibility has also been affected.

As the temperature in the national capital continues to dip, cold wave further intensified forcing people to take refuge in night shelters. The sufferers flocked to Delhi's Gurudwara Bangla Sahib, Connaught Place to survive the cold nights.

According to the India Metrological Department (IMD), the maximum temperature was recorded 22 degree Celsius and the minimum temperature was at 9 degree Celsius. Met department has also predicted thunderstorms between February 7 and 9.