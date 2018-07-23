Denied Entry Into Canada Due To Communication Gap, Says AAP Legislator

Punjab AAP MLA Kultar Sandhwan has denied he was deported from Canada

Aam Aadmi Party legislator Kultar Sandhwan has clarified that he was not deported from Canada, but a problem in entering the country happened due to a communication gap.

Earlier, reports emerged that two AAP legislators from Punjab, Mr Sandhwan and Amarjeet Singh Sandoa, were allegedly denied entry into Canada and deported to India soon after they landed there.

The two legislators said they had gone to Canada on a personal visit. Mr Sandhwan and Mr Sandoa were reportedly detained and questioned by the Canadian immigration officials over the purpose of their visit.

Mr Sandhwan said Canadian immigration authorities asked them to return India as they were not sure whether the visit was personal or political.

"I was not deported. Due to a communication gap and being an MLA they got confused whether it's my political or personal visit. They told me that next time I should come with prior information about my schedule," Mr Sandhwan told news agency ANI.