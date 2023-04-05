''Delighted'': Australian Diplomat Shares Glimpses Of ''Joyful'' Panguni Festival In Chennai

This year, the Panguni festival is being celebrated on April 5, 2023.

Australian Consulate-General for South India, Sarah Kirlew took to Twitter on Monday to share her joy and excitement after witnessing the Panguni festival in a Chennai temple. Notably, Panguni Uthiram is a prominent festival, mainly celebrated in Tamil Nadu and special to Murugan, Ayyappa, Shiva and Vishnu devotees. This year, the Panguni festival is being celebrated on April 5, 2023.

Ms Kirlew shared a few glimpses of the Panguni festival by posting photographs and videos from the event held as part of the Kapaleeshwarar temple festival. The Australian Consulate-General said she was ''delighted to witness the joyful Panguni festival.''

''Delighted to witness the joyful Panguni festival in #Mylapore this morning. The majestic hand-pulled ‘Ther' chariot, colourful clothes and kolams, and all smelling beautiful with rich camphor and jasmine in the air. Truly a wonderful experience of #SouthIndia in #Chennai,'' the tweet read.

See the tweet here:

Delighted to witness the joyful Panguni festival in #Mylapore this morning. The majestic hand pulled ‘Ther' chariot, colourful clothes and kolams, and all smelling beautiful with rich camphor and jasmine in the air. Truly a wonderful experience of #SouthIndia in #Chennai. pic.twitter.com/VMKSL48H2w — Aus Consulate Chennai (@AusCGChennai) April 3, 2023

In another tweet, she shared more pictures from the festival:

According to the Chennai Consulate website, the Australian Consulate General's office is responsible for Australia's Interests in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and the Union Territories of Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep and Puducherry.

Meanwhile, Twitter users expressed their delight at seeing the Australian Consulate-General enjoying the festival. One user wrote, ''Glad to see you enjoying the TN festival fervor.. May God bless you with a joyful life!''

Another commented, ''That's wonderful to see,'' while a third wrote, ''That's the beauty of South India, rich in cultural traditions and being inclusive.'' A fourth said, ''WOW Lovely Sarah Nice...''

As per Tamil Nadu tourism, Kapaleeswarar temple is one of the prominent Shiva temples in India situated in Mylapore, Chennai. The temple is known for organising the Panguni festival between mid-March to mid-April.