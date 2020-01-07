Delhi's Law And Order Situation Has Worsened: Sanjay Singh

Sanjay Singh said AAP will not compromise over the sovereignty of the nation.

The law and order situation in the capital has worsened and Home Minister Amit Shah is doing nothing to check it, said Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh on Tuesday.

"The law and order situation in the capital has worsened, Students, teachers, and women are being attacked under his watch, but he's (Home Minister) doing nothing to stop it. He is a silent spectator," Sanjay Singh told ANI.

Commenting on External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's ''Tukde, Tukde gang'' statement, Sanjay Singh said: "What Jaishankar has seen is his experience. However, we can't deny today's situation. The scenario of JNU tells that there is no law and order in Delhi."

He also said the AAP will not compromise over the sovereignty of the nation.

"We have brought a lot of policies for the poor. Over, 20,000 classrooms have been constructed in the national capital. In this election too, we will come with our report card," he said, adding that the AAP government will fight the election through a positive campaign, unlike the opposition parties.

The assembly polls will be held in Delhi on February 8. The counting of votes will take place on February 11.