Delhi's First Police Case Under New Criminal Law Cancelled

The first FIR registered in Delhi under provisions of the new criminal code Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against a street vendor was cancelled after police filed a closure report in a court on Tuesday.

Pankaj was booked for allegedly obstructing a public way in central Delhi's Kamala Market area on Monday, when the BNS and two other new criminal laws came into effect. Police had initiated the process on Monday but it was formally cancelled after they submitted a closure report before the Tis Hazari court on Tuesday, a senior officer said.

Pankaj was booked under section 285 of the BNS for allegedly obstructing a public way while selling water bottles, bidi and cigarettes from a cart under a foot overbridge near the New Delhi railway station around 12:15 am. The FIR was registered at 1.57 am on Monday.

Talking to PTI, Mithun Kumar said he was very happy that the FIR registered against his brother has been cancelled.

"We are relieved but there is still uncertainty of whether we can carry out our business in the area," said Mithun who along with his brother owned the cart.

At a press conference on Monday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the Delhi Police "dismissed" the case filed against a street vendor after an investigation. "By using the provisions of review, police have dismissed this case," he had said.

