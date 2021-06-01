Delhi's 'Coolest May' Since 2008: Weather Office

Delhi weather: The national capital saw the "coolest May", according to IMD (file photo)

Light showers and gusty winds took the sting out of Delhi's scorching heat in May. "This is the coolest May since 2008," Kuldeep Srivastava, senior weather scientist at the India Meteorological Department in Delhi said on Tuesday. "There are two main reasons for this. Both Western Disturbance and the cyclones had an effect on the weather in Delhi-NCR," Mr Srivastava added. On Monday, a minimum temperature of 25 degrees Celsius, three notches below the normal, was recorded after a sudden change in weather over the weekend.

Delhi and its neighbouring areas have been witnessing light rain and gusty winds for the past few days. The squally weather is expected to continue in the national capital region till June 2, and the day temperatures are likely to hover around 37-38 degrees Celsius, according to the weather office.

Temperatures however soared in few pockets over west Rajasthan; south Punjab, south Haryana and eastern parts of Rajasthan and the Vidarbha region.

This year, Delhi recorded the highest maximum temperature of 41.6 degrees Celsius on May 4, the least since 2009. According to private weather forecaster Skymet Weather, the highest temperature was 45 degrees and above on six occasions in the last 12 years and the highest of all was 46 degrees on May 26, 2020.

India is expected to see a normal Monsoon season this year, the IMD said. The Southwest Monsoon is likely to be normal in the north and southern states, above normal in central India and below normal in the east and northeast parts of India, according to the MeT department.