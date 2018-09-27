Delhi Women Panel Chief Trolled For Calling Adultery Verdict 'Anti-Women'

Within moments, Swati Maliwal was the target of jeers and derision for her comments.

Delhi Women Panel Chief Swati Maliwal was brutally trolled on Twitter today for calling Supreme Court's verdict scrapping the adultery law as "anti-women". The top court today said adultery is no longer a crime, junking a 158-year law that punished a man for an affair but not the woman, treating her as her husband's "property".

Ms Maliwal sharply reacted to this decision and tweeted, "Totally disagree with SC on adultery. They've given license to married couples 4 adulterous relationships. What's sanctity of marriage then? Instead of making 497 gender neutral, criminalising it both for women and men they have decriminalised it totally! Anti women decision"

Totally disagree with SC on adultery. They've given license to married couples 4 adulterous relationships. What's sanctity of marriage then?



Instead of making 497 gender neutral, criminalising it both for women and men they have decriminalised it totally! Anti women decision. — Swati Maliwal (@SwatiJaiHind) 27 September 2018

Within moments, Ms Maliwal was the target of jeers and derision for her comments.

"This lady is lacking basic understanding," wrote a user, "This lady has lost it," wrote another.

A user questioned her idea of women empowerment: "I think Swati Maliwal does great work but she's not a progressive woman at all. Her idea of empowerment is very rooted in the traditional patriarchal state."

A debate started as some users tried to reason with the women's panel chief and explain to her the Supreme Court verdict.

I mean I think Swati Maliwal does great work but she's not a progressive woman at all. Her idea of empowerment is very rooted in the traditional patriarchal state :'( — 🤷 (@AnantikaMehra) 27 September 2018

"I usually agree with you but not here. The so-called "sanctity of marriage" means nothing if one of them, or both of them don't love each other 'anymore'. Cheating happens when one doesn't RESPECT his/her spouse. If you don't have respect, that marriage is done & dusted already. No decent country would 'criminalize' adultery/cheating. The course correction for adultery cases should be a divorce," a user replied.

Other user commented, "Disagree with you. State has no role in two people's marriage or life together. If one cheats, the other should leave or resolve it without involving the state in it."

Last week, Ms Maliwal had earned brownie points when she did not hesitate to publicly slam her husband and AAP's Haryana unit chief Naveen Jaihind's statement that he would give Rs 20 lakh to any BJP leader who gets sexually assaulted by 10 people.

Mr Jaihind was trying to convey that cash compensation is hardly any consolation for a 19-year-old Haryana student who was gang-raped on her way to coaching classes. Noting that the incident should shake the conscience of the nation, Ms Maliwal said she sympathised with her husband's anger and pain but not with his statement.