Delhi Woman Accuses Man From Jammu And Kashmir Of Raping Her

The woman lives in Chhattarpur area of south Delhi. (Representational)

A Delhi woman has alleged that a Kashmiri man, purportedly a Jammu and Kashmir Police Constable, raped her and robbed her of Rs 14 lakh after a false promise of marrying her, police said on Wednesday.

According to the complaint details filed with the Vasant Kunj police station, the two first met through a dating site, BigoLive, in January 2017 and quickly fell in love with each other after Adil Hasssan told her that he was a businessman from Kashmir and traded in shawls and crafts from the valley.

They then exchanged numbers and began chatting over WhatsApp messenger. The accused expressed his desire to marry her after seeing her pictures and promised to meet her in Delhi once he talked to his family members.

He came down to Delhi in April 2017 and stayed at a hotel in Mahipalpur. The two met for the first time and got physically intimate.

They kept meeting in Delhi on his every visit to Delhi till February 2018. She alleged that he told her that his family was not willing to allow him to marry a Hindu woman.

But he promised her that he would still marry her even if he had to leave his parents but wanted to set up his business first.

He sought financial help from her to start up and took her credit card details and asked her to transfer her savings to his bank account. He also took some of her gold ornaments.

The total amount, including that of ornaments, was Rs 14 lakh, according to the FIR details.

However, the woman, who lives in Chhattarpur area of south Delhi, got suspicious during one of their meetings in Delhi when she saw him talking to other women on his phone.

She noted down the phone numbers and spoke to the women, unravelling his other secrets. She found that he had been cheating quite a few women in Mumbai, Dehradun, Bengaluru and Delhi.

When she questioned him about it, Hassan refused straight answers and asked her not to call him again. He also tried blackmailing her, saying he had her personal pictures with him that he would leak on social media.

The woman found that Hassan was actually a Kashmiri policeman. She learnt about this from another woman he had promised to marry.

Along with the chat details, the complainant has also submitted Hassan's police I-Card signed by the Anantnag district police chief in south Kashmir. His designation is shown as Constable, bearing belt number EXK-098156.

"We are verifying with Jammu and Kashmir police about Hassan details," a police officer told IANS.