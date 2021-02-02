Delhi May Get Light Rain On Thursday, Temperatures Likely To Rise: Met

Delhi weather: The city saw dense fog on Tuesday

Fog enveloped parts of Delhi on Tuesday morning. Dense fog was seen in isolated pockets over Punjab, northwest Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh. Bihar, Assam and Tripura in the east also witnessed foggy conditions, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The weather office has predicted a minimum temperature of five degree Celsius and a maximum of 27 degrees for Delhi today.

Delhi weather forecast: The minimum temperature in the city is likely to rise by at least three degrees Celsius over the next two days under the influence of a fresh western disturbance, the IMD said today. The western disturbance will also bring rain on Thursday and Friday. The weather office has also warned of thunderstorms, lightning and hail. The minimum temperature is predicted to rise to 10 degrees Celsius by Thursday.

Cold wave update: A respite from cold wave conditions is likely in the northwestern parts of India from February 2 but there will be dense fog. Eastern Uttar Pradesh and Bihar are also expected to see a rise in temperature on February 3-4. A rainy spell is likely over the northwest and parts of central India from February 3-5. Bihar and Jharkhand may also get rain on February 5-6. The Western Himalayas and the hill states are expected to get rainfall on February 3-4.

A cold wave had swept Delhi on Sunday morning, with the minimum temperature dipping to three degrees Celsius due to the chilly and dry northwesterly winds, the IMD said. In the plains, the IMD declares a cold wave if the minimum temperature dips to four degrees Celsius. The IMD on Sunday had said Delhi recorded seven "cold wave" days in January this year, the maximum in the month since 2008.