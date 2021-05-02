Delhi Weather: Thunderstorms, Light Rain Expected In The City

All the news and updates on weather in Delhi and parts of India (file photo)

Delhi and its neighbouring areas are expected see thunderstorms and light rainfall on Sunday. According to the weather office, the national capital recorded a minimum temperature of 24.8 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature is expected to settle around 40 degrees Celsius, said the India Meteorological Department. The relative humidity in Delhi was 46 per cent recorded at 8.30 am today.

The minimum and maximum temperature on Saturday was 28 and 41 degrees Celsius.

In a tweet, the Met department said, ''Light intensity rain would occur over isolated places of Moradabad, Sambhal, Milak, Bilari, Sahaswan, Badayun, Kashganj, Atrauli, Jattari, Khair, Rampur, Tundla and Agra.''

Weather update today: IMD