Delhi, Washington Working On PM's Early Visit To US, Says Foreign Ministry

The foreign ministry said today that work is on to ensure an "early visit" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the US. In a statement this evening, the ministry said, "PM and President Trump had a telephone conversation recently".

"The two sides are working on an early visit of PM to the US to further deepen India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership. Specific dates for the visit would be announced at the appropriate time," the ministry added.

This would be PM Modi's first trip to the US since Donald Trump came to power for a second term.

PM Modi was among the first heads of states to congratulate "My friend" Trump shortly after his victory speech in Florida.

The Prime Minister's post included photos of him with the President elect -- many of them from his visit to India in 2020.

His post, congratulating President Trump, read, "As you build on the successes of your previous term, I look forward to renewing our collaboration to strengthen INDIA-US comprehensive global and strategic partnership. Together, let's work for the betterment of our people and to promote global peace, stability and prosperity".

The US-India ties have grown closer as China expands its influence in southeast Asia.

President Trump's first hosting of the Prime Minister in Texas was one of the largest for a foreign leader. The "Howdy Modi" event at Houston was attended by an approximate 50,000 people.

The Prime Minister had reciprocated with "Namaste Trump" in his home state Gujarat, which was attended by 1.2 lakh people.