Cold Wave Sweeps Delhi, Mercury Drops To 3.4 Degree Celsius

Delhi witnessed yet another "severe cold" day on Friday as the minimum temperature dropped to 3 degree celsius in the city-state, according to the India Meteorological Department.

The capital's Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative data for the city, recorded a minimum temperature of 4.4 degrees Celsius, while the Palam weather station registered a low of 3.4 degrees Celsius.

A "cold day" is when the minimum temperature is less than 10 degrees celsius and the maximum temperature is at least 4.4 degrees Celsius below normal, while a "severe" cold day is when the maximum temperature is at least 6.5 notches below normal.

Earlier, the weather department had forecasted a maximum temperature of 16 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature of 3 degrees Celsius in the national capital for today.

Areas like Lodhi Road, Ayanagar, Safdarjung in Delhi reported 3 degree Celsius today morning.

"No significant change in minimum and maximum temperatures over Northwest India during next 2 days and rise by 2-3degC in minimum temperatures & 5-6degC in maximum temperatures during subsequent 3 days," the weather department sazid in a tweet.