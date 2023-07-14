Delhi Streets Flooded Even As Yamuna Water Levels Recede

Several areas in Delhi are flooded even as the water levels of the Yamuna River, which rose to an all-time high yesterday, are slowly receding. Delhi government shut down schools, colleges, crematoriums, and even water treatment plants yesterday as water from the overflowing Yamuna flooded the national capital.

At 6 am, Yamuna water levels stood at 208.46 metres, slightly lower than yesterday night's 208.66. The Central Water Commission has predicted that the water levels will fall today and could reach 208.30 metres by 1 pm.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called Union Home Minister Amit Shah from France and enquired about the flood-like situation in parts of Delhi, sources said. During their telephone conversation, Mr Shah briefed PM Modi about the flood-like situation and told him that the water level in the Yamuna is expected to recede in the next 24 hours.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority on Thursday directed that non-essential government offices, schools, and colleges be closed till Sunday.

The city government has banned the entry of heavy goods vehicles, barring those carrying essential items, into the city from the four borders, including Singhu.

Punjab and Haryana have also been hit by the rains and are conducting relief work at a brisk pace. According to Haryana government figures, the death count in rain-related incidents has gone up to 16. Earlier, 10 deaths had been reported in the state and 11 from neighbouring Punjab.

Authorities in the two states have stepped up relief operations as the weather improved over the past three days. Overall, 14 districts have been affected in Punjab and seven in Haryana.