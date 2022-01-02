Delhi Records 3,194 Fresh Covid Cases, 15% Higher Than Yesterday

Arvind Kejriwal said "Only 246 hospital beds were occupied yesterday".

Delhi logged 3,194 new coronavirus cases over the last 24 hours, 15 per cent higher than Saturday. One person has died. The city logged 2,176 cases on New Year's day -- a 50 per cent spike.

This is the highest daily surge since May 22. The city has also reported the second-highest cases of the highly transmissible Omicron strain after Maharashtra.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today said though the number of cases is rising rapidly, there is "no need to panic". Data indicates that the impact of the virus in this phase is far lesser than what it was during the second wave, he said.

"Only 246 hospital beds were occupied yesterday and all the cases are mild and asymptomatic," Mr Kejriwal said. The number of oxygen beds occupied is 82.

"The Delhi government is prepared with 37,000 beds. I just want to tell you that all new cases are with mild symptoms, asymptomatic, so there is no need to panic," the Chief Minister said.