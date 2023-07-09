Delhi Shools To Remain Closed Tomorrow Due To Heavy Rain: Arvind Kejriwal

All Delhi schools will be shut for a day on Monday in view of warnings from the Meteorological Department and incessant rain over the last two days, announced Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday.

दिल्ली में पिछले 2 दिनों से हो रही मूसलाधार बरसात और मौसम विभाग की चेतावनियों को ध्यान में रखते हुए कल दिल्ली के सभी स्कूलों को एक दिन के लिए बंद किया जा रहा है। — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) July 9, 2023

An interaction between a western disturbance and monsoonal winds is leading to an intense rainfall spell over northwest India, including Delhi which experienced the season's first "very heavy" rainfall.

Delhi recorded 153 mm of rain in 24 hours ending 8:30 on Sunday, the highest in a single day in July since 1982, the India Meteorological Department said. It was the third-highest single-day rainfall for July since 1958, it added.

The weather office has issued a forecast of high-intensity rain for 2-3 days in Delhi.

Earlier today, a boundary wall of a government school collapsed following heavy rain. Delhi minister Atishi directed senior officials of the education department, principals and vice-principals to conduct a physical inspection of all government schools.