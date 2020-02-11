The Swing Factor In Delhi Election Results Explained In 5 Graphics

Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party surged to power in Delhi for a third term today (File)

The exit poll predictions have come true - the Aam Aadmi Party has got a massive mandate yet again, winning 62 of the 70 Delhi Assembly election seats. The BJP, which had won only three seats last time, couldn't touch the double figure this time as well; the party has won only 8 seats. The Congress has yet again scored a naught. The BJP seems to have gained votes mostly from the Congress votes.