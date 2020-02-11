The Swing Factor In Delhi Election Results Explained In 5 Graphics

The Congress has yet again scored a naught. The BJP seems to have gained votes mostly from the Congress votes.

Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party surged to power in Delhi for a third term today (File)

The exit poll predictions have come true - the Aam Aadmi Party has got a massive mandate yet again, winning 62 of the 70 Delhi Assembly election seats. The BJP, which had won only three seats last time, couldn't touch the double figure this time as well; the party has won only 8 seats. The Congress has yet again scored a naught. The BJP seems to have gained votes mostly from the Congress votes.

qo2qf7g

Congress voters appear to have switched to the BJP. There is a swing of 11 per cent in the seats with the highest swing to BJP.

3tlsd33c

In East Delhi, there appears to be a swing of 7 per cent.

cnvg5jj8

In Central Delhi, the BJP appears to have a 6 per cent swing.

ndj0bsv

In outer Delhi, the BJP appears to have got a 11 per cent swing in its favour.

1pl9tol

In West Bengal, there was a swing of 24 per cent in BJP's favour.

Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party surged to power in Delhi for a third term today, boosted by a massive mandate of 62 seats - just a shade lower than its record 67 seats of 2015. "I love you Delhi," the Chief Minister declared from the party office, predicting the beginning of a "new kind of politics" focussed on local issues and the government's delivery.

nd-india
