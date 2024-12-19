Delhi Restaurant Worker Fights With Colleague, Kills Him With Dumbbell

Police said the fight broke out over a "trivial matter." (Representational)

A worker at a food outlet in east Delhi's Preet Vihar was killed in a fight with a colleague early Thursday, police said.

The incident occurred at a food corner owned by one Tripta Rastogi, they said.

According to police, they received a PCR call from Rastogi that two of her employees, Suraj and Prakash around 2 am got into a fight during which Suraj reportedly struck Prakash on the head with a dumbbell and fled.

Rastogi rushed to the restaurant and found Prakash bleeding profusely. She rushed him to a nearby clinic and from there to Hedgewar Hospital where he was declared dead.

"We have registered a case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder against the accused and further investigation has been launched. A crime team inspected the scene, recovering the alleged weapon used in the attack," a senior police officer said.

Police said some employees stayed overnight at the eatery, and the fight broke out over a "trivial matter."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)