Delhi Crosses 47,000-Mark With 2,414 Coronavirus Cases In Highest Single-Day Spike

Over 17,400 coronavirus patients have recovered in Delhi (File)

Delhi on Wednesday witnessed the highest single-day spike of 2,414 COVID-19 cases which took the total count to 47,102, the Delhi government said in a bulletin.

"With 2,414 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, the total number of cases in the national capital had reached 47,102, including 27,741 active cases," the government said in the bulletin.

67 deaths were recorded on Wednesday taking the total death count to 1,904.

As many as 510 patients have recovered and have been discharged in Delhi today taking the total number of such patients to 17,457.

As per the bulletin, 31,2576 samples have been tested for coronavirus in the national capital.

With an increase of 10,974 new cases and 2,003 deaths in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 count has reached 3,54,065 on Wednesday while the death count due to the virus stands at 11,903.

It includes 1,55,227 active cases and 1,86,935 cured, discharged and migrated patients, according to the Union Health Ministry.

