Delhi Reports 1,118 Covid Cases Today, 82% More Than Yesterday

The total active cases currently stand at 3,177. (File)

Delhi today reported 1,118 Covid cases, which is a whopping 82 per cent more than yesterday's 614 cases.

The national capital also reported two Covid deaths, while the positivity rate stood at 6.50 per cent. The total number of deaths reported in Delhi now stand at 26,223

According to a health bulletin, 500 people recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the overall recoveries, taking the total active cases to 3,177. So far, 18,85,130 people have recovered from the disease. The overall case count stood at 19,14,530 after 1,118 cases were reported today.

So far, 18,082,187 have been vaccinated with the first dose in Delhi and 15,185,573 have been vaccinated with the 2nd dose. In the last 24 hours, 24,047 people were vaccinated with 14,448 people receiving the precaution dose.

Yesterday, Delhi reported 614 new Covid cases and 495 people recovered from the disease but no Covid-related deaths were reported in the national capital.

Covid cases have been on a rise in India, Maharashtra recorded a jump of 241 per cent from 5,127 to 17,480 in a span of 10 days. The Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday asserted that the pandemic is not over yet and stressed on observing Covid-appropriate behaviour.

The health minister appealed to states and union territories to continue and strengthen surveillance and focus on genome sequencing for identifying new variants in the country.

The Maharashtra health department on Monday said that three patients of BA.4 and 1 of BA.4 Omicron sub-variants of Covid have been found in Mumbai. The BA.4 and BA.5 are sub-variants of the Omicron variant of coronavirus which triggered a third wave in India.