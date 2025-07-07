Delhi Wakes Up To Rain, Waterlogging In Some Areas

Delhi and its surrounding areas received a spell of rain this morning. The Monday morning downpour extended the relief from sweltering heat, but led to waterlogging in some areas and may inconvenience school students and officegoers.

Visuals from the Mehrauli-Badarpur road showed waterlogging as commuters drove through the water towards their destinations. The weather office has said the monsoon trough at mean sea level now passes through Suratgarh, Sirsa, Delhi, Lucknow, Varanasi, Daltonganj, Bankura and Digha.

The morning rain also contributed to clean air quality. The national capital's Air Quality Index has remained in the 'satisfactory' category for nearly two weeks now. This is the cleanest spell recorded so far this year. The AQI recorded at 4 pm yesterday was 76, according to the Central Pollution Control Board. It has remained below 100 throughout the last 11 days.

According to CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 to 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor', and 401 to 500 'severe'.