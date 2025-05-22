Delhi-NCR Storm Fury Kills 6, Close Shave For 200 Fliers On IndiGo Plane

At least two people, including a person with disabilities, were killed and 11 others injured after a sandstorm and heavy rain hit the national capital Delhi last night. Two people died in separate incidents in Ghaziabad. Rain-related incidents also claimed two lives in Greater Noida.

A Srinagar-bound flight with more than was caught in the turbulence, but the pilot managed to land safely even though the aircraft was damaged. Homes and vehicles suffered heavy damage as trees and poles were uprooted.

Around 7.50 pm, an electricity pole collapsed near the Lodhi Road flyover near Nizamuddin. The pole fell on a man with disabilities passing by on a tricyle. He was rushed to a hospital, but was declared dead. The identity of the man is yet to be confirmed.

In a separate incident, a 22-year-old man in northeast Delhi's Gokulpuri died after a tree fell on him. Azhar was critically injured when he was taken to hospital. He was declared dead.

In Mukherjee Nagar, a portion of the grill of an old overbridge fell off, injuring at least six people. A 55-year-old was injured after a balcony collapsed in Kashmiri Gate area.

Four people, including a woman, were injured in Mangolpuri after a balcony collapsed.

Over 200 passengers aboard an IndiGo flight to Srinagar was caught in the sudden storm. A viral video shows passengers screaming and crying inside the plane as it shakes due to the turbulence. The flight managed to land safely in Srinagar.

"IndiGo flight 6E 2142 operating from Delhi to Srinagar encountered sudden hailstorm en route. The flight and cabin crew followed established protocol and the aircraft landed safely in Srinagar," the airline said in a statement. "The airport team attended to the customers after arrival of aircraft prioritizing their wellbeing and comfort. The aircraft will be released post necessary inspection and maintenance."

While the airline did not specify any damage, a viral image showed that the aircraft's nose was broken.

In several parts of the city, the storm led to power cuts as trees and poles fell on electricity lines. "As a precautionary measure, we had to temporarily switch off power supply in certain areas to prevent electrocution and ensure public safety. The safety and well-being of citizens remains the highest priority for us," a spokesperson of BSES said.

In Ghaziabad, 40-year-old Muzammil died after a tree fell on him while he was riding a bike. Panu Devi, 38, died and four others were injured when a wall fell them.

The storm damaged homes and sent hoardings flying in other parts of the National Capital Region such as Noida. At Omicron in Greater Noida, a woman died after a grill fell on her. Her grandson was injured. In the NTPC township, Ramkrishna, a teacher, was on his evening walk when the storm hit. A tree fell on him, leading to fatal head injuries.