Delhi Nirbhaya case LIVE Updates: 4 Convicts In Nirbhaya Case To Be Hanged On January 22 At 7 am: Delhi court

Delhi court issued the death warrant against all four convicts in the 2012 Nirbhaya gang rape.

All four death row convicts in the Nirbhaya case will be hanged on January 22, Delhi's Patiala House court said today. Additional Session Judge Satish Kumar Arora issued the death warrant in the presence of all convicts, who were produced before the court through video conferencing.

The convicts will be hanged at 7 am on January 22.

Earlier in the day, the court reserved the order on the plea of parents of Nirbhaya seeking issuance of death warrant against all the four convicts in the case.

The court heard the plea of parents of the 2012 Delhi gang-rape victim seeking to expedite the procedure to hang all four convicted in the case and also seeking issuance of death warrant against them.

It was informed by the lawyers of the convicts that they are in the process of filing the curative plea.

On Monday, the court had dismissed an application filed by the father of one of the death-row convicts in the Nirbhaya rape case, who had questioned the credibility of the sole witness by claiming that he was "tutored" and sought the registration of FIR against him.

Jan 07, 2020 17:51 (IST) Whole country had been waiting for this (hanging of Nirbhaya convicts); it is a victory of law, says Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

Jan 07, 2020 17:49 (IST) It will give peace to Nirbhaya's family, country: Congress



The Congress on Tuesday welcomed the issuance of death warrants against the four Nirbhaya case convicts saying it would give peace to her family and the country but rued the delay in justice delivery. The convicts -- Mukesh, 32, Pawan Gupta, 25, Vinay Sharma, 26, and Akshay Kumar Singh, 31, -- will be hanged on January 22 at 7 am in Tihar jail, a Delhi court said on Tuesday. Welcoming the order, Congress spokesperson Sushmita Dev told PTI, "I feel justice delayed is justice denied. After changing so many laws, after the Verma committee report, still, it took seven years."

Jan 07, 2020 17:32 (IST) A Delhi Court's verdict to execute 4 convicts will empower women and strengthen people's faith on judiciary, tweeted Union minister Prakash Javadekar.

Jan 07, 2020 17:28 (IST) BJP MP and former cricketer Gautam Gambhir tweeted saying," Finally India's daughter gets justice."

Jan 07, 2020 17:28 (IST) BJP MP and former cricketer Gautam Gambhir tweeted saying," Finally India's daughter gets justice."

Jan 07, 2020 17:19 (IST) 2012 Nirbhaya gangrape case: Hanging of convicts will restore faith of women in law



Jan 07, 2020 17:19 (IST) 2012 Nirbhaya gangrape case: Hanging of convicts will restore faith of women in law

The hanging of Nirbhaya convicts will restore the faith of women in law, her mother Asha Devi said today. Four convicts in the sensational 2012 Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case will be hanged on January 22 at 7 am in Tihar jail, the court said. Nirbhaya's mother said that January 22 will be a big day for her when the convicts are hanged. The order was pronounced by Additional Sessions Judge Satish Kumar Arora who issued death warrants against them. The four death row convicts are Mukesh, Vinay Sharma, Akshay Singh and Pawan Gupta.

Jan 07, 2020 17:12 (IST) Nirbhaya father Badrinath Singh said, " I am happy with the court's decision. The convicts will be hanged at 7 am on 22nd January; This decision will instill fear in people who commit such crimes."

Jan 07, 2020 17:11 (IST) Delhi Commission for Women Chief Swati MaliwaI said," Strongly welcome this decision. It is a win for all the 'Nirbhayas' living in this country."