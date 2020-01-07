Delhi Nirbhaya case LIVE Updates: 4 Convicts In Nirbhaya Case To Be Hanged On January 22 At 7 am: Delhi court

All four death row convicts in the Nirbhaya case will be hanged on January 22, Delhi's Patiala House court said today. Additional Session Judge Satish Kumar Arora issued the death warrant in the presence of all convicts, who were produced before the court through video conferencing.
The convicts will be hanged at 7 am on January 22.
Earlier in the day, the court reserved the order on the plea of parents of Nirbhaya seeking issuance of death warrant against all the four convicts in the case.
The court heard the plea of parents of the 2012 Delhi gang-rape victim seeking to expedite the procedure to hang all four convicted in the case and also seeking issuance of death warrant against them.
It was informed by the lawyers of the convicts that they are in the process of filing the curative plea.
On Monday, the court had dismissed an application filed by the father of one of the death-row convicts in the Nirbhaya rape case, who had questioned the credibility of the sole witness by claiming that he was "tutored" and sought the registration of FIR against him.
Here are the Live updates on 2012 Nirbhaya gang rape verdict:
Justice delivered to #Nirbhaya . A Delhi Court's verdict to execute 4 convicts will empower women and strengthen people's faith on judiciary.#nirbhayaverdict- Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) January 7, 2020
Finally! India's daughter gets JUSTICE! #Nirbhaya- Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) January 7, 2020
Delhi Commission for Women Chief Swati MaliwaI: Strongly welcome this decision. It is a win for all the 'Nirbhayas' living in this country.I salute Nirbhaya's parents who fought for 7 long years. Why has it taken 7yrs to punish these people? Why can't this time period be reduced? pic.twitter.com/ziS9mNxXXD- ANI (@ANI) January 7, 2020