Delhi, Neighbouring Areas Get Intense Rainfall

Monsoon 2020: Heavy rain pounded Delhi and neighbouring areas in Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast had warned of sharp showers and thundershowers in Gurgaon, Greater Noida, Sonipat, Panipat, Jind, Bhiwani, Hissar, Karnal and Rohtak.

"Uttarakhand, Punjab and Haryana will get increased rainfall in the next two days," RK Jenamani, Senior Scientist, IMD, told news agency ANI. 

According to the weather office, several states in north and central India is due to a low pressure area over northeast Madhya Pradesh and adjoining areas of north and Uttar Pradesh.

