Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain Sent To Enforcement Directorate Custody Till June 9

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain, arrested in an alleged money laundering case, has been sent to Enforcement Directorate custody till June 9.

The probe agency, which investigates financial crimes, has alleged that the minister in the Arvind Kejriwal government was involved in hawala transactions with a Kolkata-based firm in 2015-16.

A hawala system involves two parties transacting money with local agents on their behalf without the funds actually passing through formal banking channels.