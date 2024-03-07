Delhi Minister Atishi Inaugurates Robotics Lab At Training Institute

The modern lab will make students skilled, job-ready, Atishi said

Delhi Education Minister Atishi inaugurated an advanced welding and robotics lab at a training institute in Delhi's Mayur Vihar today.

The new facilities will open the door to many new opportunities for the institute's students, she said.

The laboratory was opened at the HJ Bhabha Industrial Training Institute.

According to a statement by the Delhi government, the lab offers the finest equipment for robotic welding arms, plasma welding, and virtual reality welding simulators.

"This cutting-edge ITI lab surpasses private institution labs. Our youth will now acquire skills using top-notch machines. The finest equipment and facilities provided in the new welding and robotics lab will open the door to many new opportunities for students studying here," Atishi said.

The Delhi government aims to provide facilities to students that will not only benefit them but also boost the country's economic growth, she said.

The minister added, "Education in ITIs is not just limited to books; students require more and more exposure. This modern lab will make students skilled, job-ready, market-ready, and industry-ready."

