Delhi Metro To Begin Work On Patna Metro By End Of 2019: Report

The Bihar Cabinet on Tuesday approved the allotment of Patna Metro Rail Project work to Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), an official said.

The cabinet allotted the Patna Metro work to DMRC on nomination basis which will complete the work on "Deposit Work Method" at a project cost of Rs 482.87 crore, Cabinet Secretariat Department's Principal Secretary Sanjay Kumar told reporters.

"It is expected that the construction work of Patna Metro will begin by the end of this year by completing tendering process," Mr Kumar said adding that the metro rail envisages two corridors in the first phase.

The entire metro project in the first phase will be completed within five years, he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 17, 2019 laid the foundation stone for the Patna Metro Rail Project.

The Bihar cabinet had on October 9, 2018 paved the way for rolling out metro rail in Patna as it approved the "Detailed Project Report (DPR)" and sent it for Centre's approval.

Of the two corridors in the first phase, the first corridor will be between Saguna Mor-Bailey Road-Patna Junction-Mithapur bus stand while the second corridor will be from Patna junction to proposed bus stand at Bairiya on Patna-Gaya road.

The cabinet also gave its nod to the Social Welfare Department's proposal to create various types of 1,465 regular technical posts to run "State Society For Ultra Poor and Social Welfare" scheme in the department, the principal secretary said.

