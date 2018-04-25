Delhi: Met Office Warns Of Temperatures Touching 40 Degrees Celsius Soon It will soon be 40 degrees Celsius in the national capital, says the meteorological office

The maximum temperatures well crossed 40 degrees Celsius in many parts of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra and Odisha. Vidarbha in central Maharashtra recorded a maximum of 45 degrees Celsius and heat wave like condition is likely to continue over the region till April 28.



The maximum temperatures were five degrees or more above normal in some places of Saurashtra and Kutch, and three to five degrees above normal in pockets of Goa, Assam and Meghalaya.



The meteorological office has already warned that the summers will be harsh this year and the maximum temperatures are likely to exceed around five degrees above the normal at this time of the year.



It is not all bad news for the rest of the country. Isolated places in the hilly regions of West Bengal, Sikkim, Tripura, Chhattisgarh and coastal Andhra Pradesh are likely to have squally weather.



Deputy chief minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia, has said the chief secretary of Haryana has assured the state government that water supply in the Yamuna would be "back to normal". Almost every summer, Delhi and Haryana spar over water-sharing, with each claiming that the other's demand exceeds the stipulated quantity.



The Supreme Court on Monday told the Chief Secretaries of Delhi and Haryana to hold a meeting with the central officers to sort out the dispute of sharing the waters of the Yamuna River. The Delhi Jal Board had moved court alleging it was not getting enough water to supply to the national capital.



