Delhi Mayor Holds Emergency Meeting Over Stray Dog Attacks In City

The emergency meeting was attended by veterinary experts, NGOs related to animal welfare.

Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi held an emergency meeting on Monday, just days after two brothers, aged 5 and 7, were killed reportedly in an alleged attack by stray dogs in two separate incidents within a span of three days.

Ms Oberoi has asked authorities to come up with an action plan within a week.

Anther meeting of veterinary experts, NGOs related to animal welfare has been called by the Mayor on Wednesday.

"The mayor asked the officials to prepare an action plan within a week on the issue of saving Delhiites from stray dogs. On this issue, the Mayor has called a meeting of NGOs related to animals, Gaushala operators and veterinary experts on Wednesday," news agency PTI reported quoting officals.

Meanwhile, the apex child rights body, National Commission for Protection of Child Rights, has also issued summons to Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) Commissioner Gyanesh Bharti to appear before it on March 17 in relation to the death of children.

The police have said they have written to the civic body to take appropriate measures to curb the dog menace.