Brothers, 5 And 7, Killed By Stray Dogs In Delhi In Last 3 Days

Two brothers were mauled to death by stray dogs in south Delhi's Vasant Kunj in the last three days, the police said today.

The first incident took place on Friday when seven-year-old Anand was mauled by a stray in the Sindhi Camp near Vasant Kunj. The Sindhi Camp area comprises slums that are built on forest land.

The second attack took place two days later, today, when five-year-old Aditya, Anand's brother, stepped out of his shanty to urinate and was attacked by dogs, a relative of the boy said.

"It's an unfortunate incident, but when the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was in power in the Municipal Corporation, such an incident did not occur. It's been three months, and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is busy with corruption, protests, and appointing ministers," south Delhi MP Ramesh Bidhuri said.

"Catching stray dogs is MCD's responsibility, and the AAP government is not doing its job. The people of Delhi have to decide whether they want freebies and get destroyed like Sri Lanka or protect their children," the BJP MP added.

Terming it as negligence of the civic body, BJP Councillor from the area, Inderjeet Sherawat, said, "In a month, I have complained to the MCD department multiple times to catch stray dogs from the area, but the department said they do not have the logistics to the strays as their contract hasn't been renewed."