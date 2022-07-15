Delhi Man Shoots Wife, 2 Daughters At Home, Then Kills Himself: Cops

No suicide note has been found from the spot, said the police.

A forty-year-old man is reported to have shot dead his wife and two daughters, aged 4 and 13, and then killed himself this afternoon at their home in Delhi, said the police.

The man, a resident of Jafrabad in the city, has been identified as Israr Ahmed.

"The man drugged his wife Farheen and daughters Inaya and Yashika. He then shot dead the three and then died by suicide," said Sanjay Sen DCP North East.

The bodies were recovered from the fourth floor of the building where they lived.

The extended family of the couple also lived in the same building.

Israr Ahmed, who traded in jeanswear, was in a financial pinch due to losses he suffered in the business, the investigation revealed.