Delhi Man Kills Grandfather, 93, Over Tenant Dispute, Probe Launched: Cops

Delhi Police have registered an FIR following a tragic incident in Adarsh Nagar, where a grandson fatally attacked his 93-year-old grandfather after an argument over a tenant.

According to officials, both the victim and the accused were residents of the North West Delhi area. The initial argument began on Monday when the grandfather spoke to their tenant, which upset the grandson. The grandson insisted that any issues with the tenant should be addressed by him, not by his grandfather. The argument escalated into violence, and the grandson severely assaulted his grandfather.

The elderly man was rushed to the hospital but died on Tuesday. The police have registered a murder case and are currently searching for the grandson, who is on the run.

The police are investigating the matter further and continue their search for the accused. Additional details are awaited.

