Delhi, Maharashtra Report Biggest Ever Single-Day Covid Spike

Maharashtra and Delhi recorded their biggest ever single-day surge in COVID-19 cases on Sunday, according to government data. While Delhi reported 25,462 cases and 161 deaths in the last 24 hours, Maharashtra logged 68,631 infections and 503 fatalities, it said.

Both Delhi and Maharashtra have imposed restrictions to fight the rapid surge of the second wave of the pandemic.

The unprecedented cases in the national capital have been reported on the day its Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal, flagged an imminent oxygen shortage in the coming days if the stocks are not replenished. He also alleged the quota of the city has been diverted to other states.

"Del facing acute shortage of oxygen. In view of sharply increasing cases, Del needs much more than normal supply. Rather than increasing supply, our normal supply has been sharply reduced and Delhi's quota has been diverted to other states. OXYGEN HAS BECOME AN EMERGENCY IN DEL," he tweeted this evening.

The Maharashtra government has also been highlighting the shortage of oxygen for the COVID-19 patients in the state.

On Saturday, Union Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan said he had reached out to Uddhav Thackeray and assured him that Maharashtra - the worst-affected state in the country - would get an "adequate and uninterrupted supply of medical oxygen", and 1,121 ventilators.

India saw the deadliest day of the pandemic with 1,501 deaths and the biggest daily surge of 2,61,500 infections on Sunday.