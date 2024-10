Delhi-London Air India Flight Diverted To Denmark Over Medical Emergency

Later, the flight departed for London, an airline official said. (Representational)

An Air India flight from Delhi to London was diverted to Copenhagen on Sunday due to a medical emergency, according to an airline official.

A male passenger who was feeling ill was de-planed at Copenhagen (Denmark) and taken to a local hospital for medical attention. Later, the flight departed for London, the airline official said.

"Our ground colleagues at Copenhagen airport did their best to minimise inconvenience caused to all the guests due to the diversion," the official added.

