Delhi Hits 52.3 Degrees. List Of Top 10 Hottest Places Today In India

The temperature in Delhi's Mungeshpur was more than nine degrees higher than expected.
Delhi's Mungeshpur recorded India's highest-ever temperature since records began. The weather monitoring station in northwest Delhi recorded a temperature of 52.3 degrees Celsius today, though rain later in the day brought respite from the heat.
Here's a list of hottest places in India
- Mungeshpur, Delhi - 52.3 degrees Celsius
- Phalodi, Rajasthan - 51 degrees Celsius
- Sirsa, Haryana - 50.3 degrees Celsius
- Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh - 48 degrees Celsius
- Narela, Delhi - 47.9 degrees Celsius
- Rohtak, Haryana - 47.7 degrees Celsius
- Churu, Rajasthan - 47.4 degrees Celsius
- Bikaner, Rajasthan - 47 degrees Celsius
- Jagdhishpur, Haryana - 46.5 degrees Celsius
- Sri Ganganagar, Rajasthan - 46 degrees Celsius
A heatwave map from IMD shows states, Union Territories divided into zones.
The national capital also reported its all-time high power demand of 8,302 megawatts (MW) amid the heatwave as more and more residents turned on power-intensive air-conditioning, electricity department officials said.
A fall of up to 4 degrees Celsius over south Rajasthan districts - Barmer, Jodhpur, Udaipur, Sirohi, and Jalore - has been recorded today due to moist wind incursion from the Arabian Sea, indicating the beginning of the heatwave reduction over northwest India.