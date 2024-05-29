Delhi Hits 52.3 Degrees. List Of Top 10 Hottest Places Today In India

The temperature in Delhi's Mungeshpur was more than nine degrees higher than expected.

Delhi's Mungeshpur recorded India's highest-ever temperature since records began. The weather monitoring station in northwest Delhi recorded a temperature of 52.3 degrees Celsius today, though rain later in the day brought respite from the heat.

Here's a list of 10 hottest places in Delhi

Mungeshpur, Delhi - 52.3 degrees Celsius

Phalodi, Rajasthan - 51 degrees Celsius

Sirsa, Haryana - 50.3 degrees Celsius

Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh - 48 degrees Celsius

Narela, Delhi - 47.9 degrees Celsius

Rohtak, Haryana - 47.7 degrees Celsius

Churu, Rajasthan - 47.4 degrees Celsius

Bikaner, Rajasthan - 47 degrees Celsius

Jagdhishpur, Haryana - 46.5 degrees Celsius

Sri Ganganagar, Rajasthan - 46 degrees Celsius

A heatwave map from IMD shows states, Union Territories divided into zones.

The temperature in Delhi's Mungeshpur was more than nine degrees higher than expected, the second day of record-breaking heat, and pushed up the mercury by more than a degree from the 2002 record of 49.2 degrees Celsius.

The national capital also reported its all-time high power demand of 8,302 megawatts (MW) amid the heatwave as more and more residents turned on power-intensive air-conditioning, electricity department officials said.

A fall of up to 4 degrees Celsius over south Rajasthan districts - Barmer, Jodhpur, Udaipur, Sirohi, and Jalore - has been recorded today due to moist wind incursion from the Arabian Sea, indicating the beginning of the heatwave reduction over northwest India.