Delhi Hits 52.3 Degrees. List Of Top 10 Hottest Places Today In India

The weather monitoring station in northwest Delhi recorded a temperature of 52.3 degrees Celsius today.

Delhi's Mungeshpur recorded India's highest-ever temperature since records began. The weather monitoring station in northwest Delhi recorded a temperature of 52.3 degrees Celsius today, though rain later in the day brought respite from the heat.

Here's a list of 10 hottest places in Delhi

  • Mungeshpur, Delhi - 52.3 degrees Celsius
  • Phalodi, Rajasthan - 51 degrees Celsius
  • Sirsa, Haryana - 50.3 degrees Celsius
  • Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh - 48 degrees Celsius
  • Narela, Delhi - 47.9 degrees Celsius
  • Rohtak, Haryana - 47.7 degrees Celsius
  • Churu, Rajasthan - 47.4 degrees Celsius
  • Bikaner, Rajasthan - 47 degrees Celsius
  • Jagdhishpur, Haryana - 46.5 degrees Celsius
  • Sri Ganganagar, Rajasthan - 46 degrees Celsius
The temperature in Delhi's Mungeshpur was more than nine degrees higher than expected, the second day of record-breaking heat, and pushed up the mercury by more than a degree from the 2002 record of 49.2 degrees Celsius.
The national capital also reported its all-time high power demand of 8,302 megawatts (MW) amid the heatwave as more and more residents turned on power-intensive air-conditioning, electricity department officials said.

A fall of up to 4 degrees Celsius over south Rajasthan districts - Barmer, Jodhpur, Udaipur, Sirohi, and Jalore - has been recorded today due to moist wind incursion from the Arabian Sea, indicating the beginning of the heatwave reduction over northwest India.

