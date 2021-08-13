Delhi High Court Restrains Netflix From Streaming Documentary Titled 'A Big Little Murder'

"A Big Little Murder" was released on Netflix on August 6, 2021.

The Delhi High Court has restrained online video streaming platform Netflix from showing the documentary titled "A Big Little Murder", said to be based on the tragic death of a 7-year-old boy who was found dead in the washroom of Gurugram based Ryan International School.

The Gurugram based school, through its trust, had approached the Delhi High Court, against the streaming of the documentary.

The bench of Justice Jayant Nath ruled that the broadcasting can be done only if all scenes wherein references to the school are removed.

"The defendants are restrained from streaming, broadcasting, telecasting etc. the documentary titled "A big Little Murder" or any of its abridged versions. I may clarify that the defendants may stream the said documentary after deleting all references to the plaintiff school in question and deleting the portion where the building of the school is depicted," Justice Jayant Nath said.

The plea stated that the said documentary was released on Netflix on August 6, 2021. It was contended by Advocate Virmani and Sandeep Kapur, that the documentary used the name and visuals school building which was done in complete violation of a lower court order dated on January 8, 2018.