Court Refuses To Stay Order Against Virbhadra Singh, Tells CBI To Reply

Virbhadra Singh is facing charges of allegedly amassing disproportionate assets of over Rs 10 crore

The Delhi High Court today refused to stay the trial court order to frame charges against former Himachal Pradesh chief minister Virbhadra Singh for allegedly amassing disproportionate assets of over Rs 10 crore.

Justice Sunil Gaur sought CBI's response on Virbhadra Singh's plea challenging the trial court order to frame charges against him.

The court then posted the matter for April 16.

The 82-year-old Congress leader and his wife have sought quashing of the December 10, 2018 trial court order directing framing of charges against them and seven others in the case lodged by CBI.

