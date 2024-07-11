Demolish Unauthorised Constructions On Yamuna River Banks: Delhi Court To DDA

The Delhi High Court has ordered the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to demolish all unauthorised constructions on the Yamuna river bank.

A bench, headed by Acting Chief Justice Manohan, directed the DDA Vice Chairman to remove all encroachments and illegal construction on the Yamuna river bank, river bed and drains flowing into the river.

"He (DDA's Vice Chairman) is also appointed as the Nodal Officer and shall coordinate with officials of MCD, Delhi Police, DMRC, Irrigation and Flood Control Department, PWD, Delhi Pollution Control Board and Forest Department. The Vice Chairman, DDA shall convene a meeting of all the concerned officials within a week," the Bench, also comprising Justice Tushar Rao Gedela, said.

Apart from the demolition of all unauthorised constructions in the Shaheen Bagh area, the plea, filed through advocate Sumit Kumar, further sought a direction to prevent illegal construction on the river bank and floodplains in the near future.

The plea contended that the illegal construction in question has been going on without any permission or regard for environmental concerns and will endanger the ecologically fragile Yamuna floodplains.

The respondent authorities admitted in the court that the floodplain area is a prohibited activity zone and encroachment in this area leads to diversion of water, leading to floods in adjacent areas.

The Delhi High Court took note of the submission that as per many experts, floods in the national capital are man-made as they have been caused primarily due to encroachment of drains, river banks and river beds. Ordering the DDA Vice Chairman to file an Action Taken Report within six weeks, the Delhi HC directed the matter to be listed on September 9 for compliance.

