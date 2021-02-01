Delhi Government Eases Cap On Gatherings For Weddings To 200 Persons

Days after the Central government issued its revised Covid-19 protocol, the Delhi administration has eased the cap on social, religious, and cultural gatherings to 50% capacity of closed venues. This, however, shall not exceed 200 people per venue. For open spaces, though, there will be no limits anymore. The new guidelines, which are likely to have an effect on weddings and funerals in the city, are applicable only outside containment zones as usual.

The rules have been issued keeping in view the declining rate of spread of Covid-19 in the city. In November 2020, with the pandemic peaking in the national capital, the AAP government had limited the numbers in such gatherings to 50. Since then the rate of infection has fallen considerably in the city. On Sunday, only 140 new cases and four deaths were reported while 211 people recovered.

On January 27, the Ministry of Home Affairs issued a new set of Covid-19 guidelines for surveillance, containment, and caution, based on the overall fall in the rate of infection across the country. These new guidelines come into effect today and will remain in force till February 28. According to these, on a number of matters, the Centre has left the decision to state governments. The Delhi administration's latest rules flow from them.

The city has decided to let cinema halls operate with 100 per cent capacity. Public swimming pools, too, have been allowed to reopen along with stadiums and trade exhibitions.