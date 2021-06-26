Delhi-Goa Rajdhani Express Derails In Maharashtra Tunnel, Passengers Safe: Report

Delhi-Goa Rajdhani Derailment: Reports sugest all passengers are safe (Representational Image)

The Rajdhani train from Delhi to Goa has reportedly derailed in a tunnel in Maharashtra's Ratnagiri this morning.

"The Madgaon station-bound Rajdhani Express from Delhi's Hazrat Nizamuddin station derailed in Karbude tunnel near Ratnagiri today," an official told news agency Press Trust of India.

No passenger has been injured in the incident, the official said, adding that the accident happened around 325 km from Mumbai.

More details are awaited.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)