Take A Ride In Delhi's Electric Bus, Share A Selfie And Win...

On May 24, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal launched 150 electric buses. The citizens were also allowed to travel for free in the buses for the first three days — from May 24 to May 26. The government is now launching a social media contest in which people are encouraged to take photographs in the electric buses and post them on their Instagram, Twitter or Facebook handles for a chance to win an iPad.

In a tweet on its official handle, the Aam Aadmi Party shared a short clip and captioned the post, “Selfie le le re,” and added, “While you're enjoying a ride in Delhi's new electric buses, take a selfie, post it with #iRideEBus and grab a chance to Win an iPad.”

Mr Kejriwal can be seen in the video telling people that they can take a selfie inside the bus and share it with the hashtag ‘iRideEBus'. The chief minister added that he, too, will take a few selfies.

Then in the video we can see Mr Kejriwal actually clicking a selfie while taking a ride in one of the buses.

While flagging off the buses on Tuesday, Mr Kejriwal said that 150 additional buses will be added next month. He urged people to look after buses because they help in minimising the air pollution in Delhi.

These buses produce no smoke, have CCTV cameras, GPS, 10 panic buttons, and ramps for the disabled, among other features.

After flagging off the buses from the Indraprastha Depot, Mr Kejriwal also took a ride in one of them till the Rajghat Cluster Bus Depot. Kailash Gahlot, the Delhi Transport Minister, and Naresh Kumar, the Chief Secretary, accompanied him on the ride.