"Misplaced, Misleading": Delhi Official On Arvind Kejriwal's "Arrest" Claim

After AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal claimed that Delhi Chief Minister Atishi would be arrested in a "fake" case orchestrated by the BJP through central agencies, Delhi Transport Department's top official issued a strong rebuttal today.

Addressing a press conference alongside Atishi, Mr Kejriwal this week accused the BJP of conspiring to fabricate a case linked to the free bus rides scheme for women in Delhi. According to Mr Kejriwal, sources within his party have revealed that a meeting was held where instructions were issued to central agencies to arrest Atishi.

"We got to know from our sources that a meeting was held and investigative agencies have been ordered by the BJP to arrest CM Atishi in a fake case. We came to know that they are preparing a fake case on Atishi in the transport department, and they want to halt the scheme of free bus rides for women," the AAP chief said.

In response to Mr Kejriwal's allegations, Prashant Goyal, Additional Chief Secretary (Transport), dismissed the claims as baseless and misleading. Mr Goyal's written communication to Chief Minister Atishi explicitly denied any inquiry being contemplated by the Transport Department in relation to the free bus rides scheme.

"I would like to place on record that no such inquiry has even been contemplated by the Transport Department. Also, no communication has been received from the Vigilance Department, GNCTD (Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi), in this regard. The aforesaid claim is absolutely misplaced and misleading," Mr Goyal wrote in his letter.

Mr Kejriwal alleged in the press conference that this was part of a strategy to derail AAP's preparations for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections, scheduled for February next year.

Mr Kejriwal's assertions included claims of impending raids on senior AAP leaders. "Raids will be conducted on me, Manish Sisodia, Sanjay Singh, Saurabh Bharadwaj, Satyendar Jain, and Atishi. This is a deliberate attempt to distract us from our election campaign," he said.

Chief Minister Atishi, who also spoke at the press conference, said that truth will prevail.

"I am confident that if their agencies file false cases against me or even arrest me, the truth will eventually prevail. I have full faith in the justice system of this country. Just as all our senior party leaders who were falsely implicated were eventually granted bail after the truth came out," she said. "We trust the judiciary and the Constitution of India, and despite their false cases, I am certain we will receive bail soon, as truth always triumphs in the end."

The accusations and counter-accusations come as Delhi gears up for assembly elections early next year. AAP is seeking a third consecutive full term in office, banking on its track record in governance and public welfare schemes such as free electricity, healthcare initiatives, and free bus rides for women. The BJP is expected to mount an aggressive campaign to challenge AAP's dominance.