Delhi Election Results 2020: Buoyed By Delhi Results, AAP's 'Missed Call' Request

Delhi election results 2020: Arvind Kejriwal's AAP is leading by a big margin in leads

Boosted by the certainty of winning in the Delhi assembly election for a third time, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) today tweeted asking people to join the party led by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The AAP is leading on 58 seats, while the BJP on 12 in the 70-member assembly, according to data on the Election Commission's website.

Celebrations broke out at the AAP office in Delhi, with party supporters beating drums and dancing as the leads came.

"Join AAP for nation-building," the party tweeted, along with a phone number to which people interested in joining the AAP can give a missed call.

Photos taken at Mr Kejriwal's office show the Chief Minister hugging election strategist Prashant Kishor. Other leaders surround Mr Kejriwal, who is seated on a high chair in a blue sweater, as they monitor the results.

"Thank you Delhi for standing up to protect the soul of India!" Mr Kishor tweeted.

The campaign for Delhi has been has been bitter and polarised, the political discourse bogged down by hate speeches. The BJP has been banking on the anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests at south Delhi's Shaheen Bagh for a surge. The AAP has been hoping for its performance in health and education sectors and the free power and water will see it through.

AAP, which accused the BJP of polarising the voters over the Shaheen Bagh protests, said the results indicated that the "real nationalism is to work for the people".

"Our victory will prove that real patriotism is that if you get the opportunity in politics, you must work for people. Work on education, hospitals... Delhi will prove that if a government works sincerely, then it can win," AAP's Manish Sisodia said.