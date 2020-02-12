Delhi Election Result 2020: AAP's Victory Shows People Reward Work, Says BJP's Bihar Ally Chirag Paswan

BJP's Bihar ally Lok Janshakti Party chief Chirag Paswan congratulated AAP for its win in Delhi

As Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) won a spectacular victory in the Delhi election on Tuesday, the BJP's Bihar ally Lok Janshakti Party said the results proved that people reward those who work.

The BJP was limited to a single-digit tally of eight seats in the 70-member Delhi assembly, with AAP taking a mammoth 62.

"Just as in the Lok Sabha elections, Narendra Modi ji got vote, today Arvind Kejriwal ji got the blessings of the people on the basis of his work. Lots of best wishes," LJP leader Chirag Paswan tweeted.

Chirag Paswan's father Ram Vilas Paswan is a minister in PM Modi's government.

Another BJP ally in Bihar, Nitish Kumar, reacted to the Delhi election saying: "Janta malik hai (the public is boss)".

Bihar will vote later this year.

For the BJP, the Delhi loss follows a string of state setbacks after its massive victory in the national election last year.

