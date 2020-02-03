Protest Sites In Delhi 'Under Watch' Ahead Of Election: Poll Observers

Delhi election 2020: The assembly election in Delhi will be held on Saturday

Protest sites in the national capital are "under watch" to ensure that polling personnel or voters face no obstruction on election day, observers deployed for the February 8 Delhi polls told the Election Commission on Monday.

At a review meeting on poll preparedness chaired by Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora, the observers assured the poll panel that preparations are progressing as per schedule and gaining momentum, an official statement said.

They also told the commission that adequate deployment of police force and companies of central armed police forces is being made and "protest sites are under watch to ensure that no obstructions for polling personnel or voters would hamper movement on February 8," it stated.