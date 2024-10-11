Torn Notes, Apps: How Cartel Behind Delhi's Biggest Drug Bust Mixed Low And High Tech

On Thursday, the drugs were found hidden in snack packets.

The cartel behind Delhi's biggest drug busts totalling over Rs 7,000 crore combined low-tech methods as well as modern ones to avoid detection and ensure the consignments reached the intended recipients, mixing the use of torn notes and code words with encrypted messaging apps, police said on Friday.

Over 500 kg of cocaine worth Rs 5,000 crore was recovered from southwest Delhi's Mahipalpur last week, followed by the seizure of 200 kg of the same drug, valued at Rs 2,080 crore from a rented shop in south Delhi on Thursday. The same cartel is suspected to be behind the smuggling of both consignments.

At least seven arrests have been made in the case so far, helping the Delhi police piece together the cartel's operations.

Employing old-school methods, often shown in the movies as well, the cartel used code words while delivering the consignment and also handed the person making the delivery as well as the receiver parts of a currency note which was torn where the numbers are printed. Both people knew the full number of the note and the handover was done only after the torn pieces reflected that figure when they were put together.

On the other end of the spectrum, the members of the group also used paid encrypted messaging apps to speak to each other to avoid being snooped on by agencies.

Top-Down Approach

Officials said very few people in the well-oiled machine actually knew each other and the Delhi wing would become active only when a consignment was supposed to arrive. The head of the cartel, who lives abroad, would decide the role played by each member as well as the share of the profits that they would receive.

The cartel is suspected to have links with people living in the UK and Dubai and is active in Delhi and Mumbai. Dubai-based businessman Virendra Basoya is believed to be one of the masterminds of the cartel and could also be the kingpin, officials said.

In last week's seizure, the cocaine was kept in a godown belonging to an accused, Tushar Goyal, who has been arrested. Bisoya allegedly offered Goyal Rs 3 crore per consignment.

On Thursday, the drugs were found hidden in snack packets at a rented shop and officials said they were kept there by a UK citizen who is now on the run.