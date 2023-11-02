Delhi Court Sends Newsclick Founder, HR Head To Judicial Custody Till December 1

The two were arrested on October 3 in a case lodged under anti-terror law UAPA (File)

A Delhi court on Thursday sent NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha and its HR department head Amit Chakravarty to judicial custody till December 1. The Two were sent to judicial custody in a case lodged under anti-terror law UAPA over allegations that the news portal received money to spread pro-China propaganda.

Special Judge Hardeep Kaur sent both the accused to jail after they were produced before the court on expiry of their custodial interrogation by Delhi Police granted on October 25.

The two were arrested on October 3.

