NewsClick HR Head To Become Government Witness In Anti-Terror Case

The HR head of NewsClick - the news website being investigated under anti-terror law UAPA for allegedly receiving funding to broadcast Chinese propaganda in India - has filed an application to become an approver, or a government witness. Sources told NDTV the senior staffer - Amit Chakravarty - recorded his statement on Saturday and filed his plea in Delhi's Patiala House Court. He has sought a pardon in exchange for "material information" about the case, news agency PTI reported.

Sources have said the agency has yet to decide if it will support his plea.

Mr Chakravarty, and NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha, were arrested October 3 by Delhi Police's Special Cell. They were taken into custody after police raids across the city, and charged under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. Both have since been lodged in Delhi's Tihar Jail.

The same court last week dismissed a plea by Mr Purkayastha to release electronic devices, like mobile phones and laptops, seized in those raids. Special Judge Hardeep Kaur dismissed the plea.

The case broke after The New York Times reported NewsClick received crores from organisations linked to Neville Roy Singham, an American millionaire reportedly linked to Chinese state-run media.

The Delhi Police case claimed these funds were "routed from China in a circuitous and camouflaged manner and paid news were intentionally... criticising domestic policies, development projects..."

NewsClick is accused of having received Rs 9.59 crore in funding from the United-States registered Worldwide Media Holdings LLC in 2018/19 in violation of FDI, or foreign direct investment, laws.

It has been alleged the investment was made after greatly overvaluing the shares of the company - to avoid the alleged cap of 26 per cent FDI in a digital news website.

In addition, the Enforcement Directorate also claims 'transactions' between NewsClick and human rights activist Teesta Setalvad, who allegedly fabricated evidence in the 2002 Godhra riots case.

The agency also believes NewsClick promoters funded the legal expenses of activist Gautam Navlakha, an accused in case about alleged inflammatory speeches in Pune in 2017 that triggered the Bhima-Koregaon violence.

NewsClick and Mr Purkayastha have denied all charges.

In November Mr Purkayastha told the Delhi High Court the abuse of due process by the investigating agency was meant to create a "chilling effect". "We have reached a place where criminal law is used as a weapon of choice for chilling effect. There is nothing here that needs to be investigated."

The criminal cases, it was argued, were intended to "silence" independent and impartial reporting. It was also submitted the funds were legitimately sourced and that proper paperwork had been filed.

Also in November, the Enforcement Directorate summoned Mr Singham for questioning. Sources told NDTV the process began after the Delhi court issued a Letter Rogatory - a formal request to Chinese courts for help. Chinese authorities had refused to serve a more direct summons last year.

Mr Singham - whom the ED has named an accused - has also denied all charges.

The central probe agency stepped in after Delhi Police's October raids.

With input from agencies

