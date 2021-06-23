Delhi Court Denies Bail To RJD MP Amarendra Dhari Singh In Fertiliser Scam

Fertiliser Scam: Delhi court denies bail to RJD MP Amarendra Dhari Singh. (Representational)

A Delhi court on Wednesday dismissed the bail application of RJD Rajya Sabha MP Amarendra Dhari Singh, arrested in connection with a money laundering case linked to an alleged fertiliser scam.

Special Judge Vikas Dhull denied the relief to Mr Singh, saying the accusations against him were serious as he was involved in money laundering of around Rs 685 crore.

"Secondly, accused is a sitting Rajya Sabha MP and is also a member of Parliamentary Standing Committee of fertilisers. The present offence pertains to generation of proceeds of crime while committing the offence in the import of fertilisers.

"Therefore, there is a likelihood that accused being a powerful person, may influence certain witnesses, who are working with different entities involved in the import of fertilizers," the judge said.

The MP and businessman was arrested under sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The case pertains to an alleged fertiliser scam linked to the IFFCO and India Potash Limited (IPL), in which the CBI had registered a corruption case last month.

Mr Dhari was stated to be the senior vice president of a firm involved in the case, identified as Jyoti Trading Corporation.

